Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 470,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,710 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 77,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.