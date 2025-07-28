Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $141 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 97,819 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 3.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $141,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,127,000 after purchasing an additional 60,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.0%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $185.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

