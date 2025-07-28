Wincap Financial LLC Has $778,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wincap Financial LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $158.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.64.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

