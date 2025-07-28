Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,837 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $60,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $737.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $686.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $740.83. The company has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $709.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.59.

Read Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.