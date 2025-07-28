Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 124 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 1.7% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. DZ Bank lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $711.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $765.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $727.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $945.05. The company has a market capitalization of $279.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

