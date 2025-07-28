Avalon Capital Management Has $17.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avalon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.9% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.8% in the first quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.2% in the first quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $219.04 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

