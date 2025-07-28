Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,794,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $318,532,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,018,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,073,000 after acquiring an additional 393,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,884,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,953. This represents a 51.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.17 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

