AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Wincap Financial LLC

Wincap Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.7% of Wincap Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.66.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3%

AT&T stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

