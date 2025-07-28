Sunpointe LLC Trims Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Sunpointe LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $283.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.