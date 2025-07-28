iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Position Lifted by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,115 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $83,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,309 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after buying an additional 743,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,539,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 808.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,369,000 after acquiring an additional 518,852 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 320,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 307,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.27 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

