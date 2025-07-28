Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

