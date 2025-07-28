Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 33,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $119.98 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

