JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPST opened at $50.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

