McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Stake Increased by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 156.2% in the first quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $153,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 54,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $298.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.13. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $250.23 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,147,992. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

