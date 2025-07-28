Vantage Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.