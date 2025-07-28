Vantage Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2025

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.