Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 12,155 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $112.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

