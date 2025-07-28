Vantage Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,125,000 after purchasing an additional 612,628 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,781,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,265,000 after purchasing an additional 126,649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,599,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,480,000 after purchasing an additional 188,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,460,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock opened at $97.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.