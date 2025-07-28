iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Trimmed by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 120,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,058,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $112.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.