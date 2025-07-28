Space Stocks To Watch Today – July 25th

Alphabet, AST SpaceMobile, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are the shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve space exploration, satellite manufacturing and launch services, space tourism, or space-based data and infrastructure. By buying space stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of the commercial space industry—along with its high research-and-development costs, regulatory challenges, and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,713,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,989,145. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

NASDAQ ASTS traded down $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,113,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,261,123. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.41. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $406.11 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Read More