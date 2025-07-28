Passive Capital Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.5% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,581,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,743,000 after acquiring an additional 253,481 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,691,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,951 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,141,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,478 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,207,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,103 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2%
DFEM opened at $30.49 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
