Meridian Management Co. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $224.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

