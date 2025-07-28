Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

