Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 47 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 946,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $439.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $440.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

