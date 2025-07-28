Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total transaction of $3,079,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $10,297,208.76. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,353.66. The trade was a 59.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,681 shares of company stock worth $24,628,589. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $304.50 on Monday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

