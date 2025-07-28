Nkcfo LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 153.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for about 2.1% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $187.34 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

