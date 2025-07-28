Brio Consultants LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $287.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $293.53.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

