University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Trimble by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,427,000 after buying an additional 138,136 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,532,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,909,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,681,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,772,000 after buying an additional 197,913 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,080. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,152. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Trading Up 1.2%

TRMB opened at $85.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.67. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.