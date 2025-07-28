Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,523 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,040 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $112.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

