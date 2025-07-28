PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 70.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 37.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 88.0% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $116.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

