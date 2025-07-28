TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 127,846 Shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,846 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstService were worth $55,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $2,181,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $200.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.68. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. FirstService Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $200.41.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 38.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.25.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

