FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $261.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.43 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

