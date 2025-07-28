PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 51.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 28.8% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after buying an additional 52,525 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Vertical Research raised PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

