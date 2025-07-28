HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,909,761,000 after buying an additional 2,978,346 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,377 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Intel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,030,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $481,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,308 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

