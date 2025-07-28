HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,184 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.49 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.