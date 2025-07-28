Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 5.4%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.92 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

