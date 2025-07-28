Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after buying an additional 1,371,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

