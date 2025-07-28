Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires 3,654 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,019,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 311,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

