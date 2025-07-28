Norden Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $640.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $610.58 and a 200 day moving average of $587.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $640.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

