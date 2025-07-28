Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.84 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.82. The company has a market cap of $270.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

