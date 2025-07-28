Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Trimmed by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,693 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,451,000 after buying an additional 1,602,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,689,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,356,000 after acquiring an additional 991,022 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $71.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $139.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

