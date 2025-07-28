Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $207,000. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $811.73 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $769.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $771.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.61.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

