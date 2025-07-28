Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $259.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.69 and its 200 day moving average is $256.27. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $181.81 and a 1 year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

