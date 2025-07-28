Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EPD opened at $31.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.