NYL Investors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. KKM Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SPLB stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.