CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $128,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,257 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 129,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $608,481,000 after acquiring an additional 183,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $121,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

CVS Health Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of CVS opened at $60.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

