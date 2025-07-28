Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118,234 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,253 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $83,204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $63,721,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Shell by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,262,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,777,000 after purchasing an additional 718,233 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE SHEL opened at $71.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

