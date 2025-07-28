Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is AWM Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,967,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 9.6% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $82,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DFIC opened at $31.71 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

