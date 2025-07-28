Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 5,006 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Solidarity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.3% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MA opened at $568.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $518.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $432.11 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.90.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

