Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8%

SPGI stock opened at $534.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.