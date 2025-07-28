Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Holdings in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 81.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TC Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in TC Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. TC Energy Corporation has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 82.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

